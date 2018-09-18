Fiserv Forum’s Entertainment Block: Making a connection with the community

MILWAUKEE -- Developers say the entertainment block is going to be a space they’re looking to be the new ‘living room of Milwaukee.’

Alex Lasry, Senior Vice President of the Milwaukee Bucks, is confident everyone will find something they like on the nearly 30 acres of space surrounding the team’s new home.

“We're thinking this will be a place people can come start their day, end their day, and drive a big lunch crowd,” said Lasry.

He shared his excitement for the first partnership announced: Good City Brewing.

“Having Good City as our first tenant was really special for this area and speaks to what the identity of this whole place is going to be,” said Lasry.

A second tenant, announced in July 2018 – Punch Bowl Social. It’s a spot featuring karaoke, bowling, arcade games and food.

“We think this will be a great place not only for corporate events, but also people coming before a game or just come and watch a game,” said Lasry.

In addition to anchor tenants, there is a beer garden and 3,500 square feet of retail space.

Sandwiched between Fiserv Forum and the entertainment block is a public plaza.

It’s a 75,000 square foot entertainment space where organizers will hold things like festivals, fitness events, and a summer concert series.

Bucks officials have already announced events for the plaza: Oktoberfest and Christkindlmarket.

"Milwaukee is a great city and there's no reason people should have to drive to Chicago to experience something like the Christkindlmarket, especially in one of the country's biggest German cities," said TJ Sagen, Bucks Event Programming Manager.

Sagen says he’s looking to program between 100-150 events a year, especially during the warmer months.

One of the main goals for both the entertainment district and the plaza? Be a destination that’ll be buzzing with or without anything going on inside Fiserv Forum.

“We want to keep people here, keep people driving into the city, even from other states and other towns to let people know Milwaukee is the new place to be,” said Sagen.