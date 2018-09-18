Group drawing attention to pedestrian safety, placing memorials at each crash site

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- So far this year, 12 people in Milwaukee have died while crossing the street. Now, a local group is drawing attention to pedestrian safety, placing memorials at the site of each crash.

MilWALKee Walks, a citizens group, is launching Remember Pedestrians, to memorialize and remember each of the 12 people who have been killed while walking this year and remind the community that speeding, distracted driving, and failure to yield in crosswalks has drastic consequences.

Over 12 days, from Sept. 18 to Sept. 29, a crosswalk action and memorial sign for each of the 12 pedestrians slain in Milwaukee will be erected at the intersection where they were killed, beginning on Tuesday, Sept.18th at Appleton and 91st to memorialize the man who was the first person killed while walking in 2018.

The Department of Transportation Bureau of Transportation Safety, City of Milwaukee, Milwauke Police Department, MilWALKee Walks, Wisconsin Bike Fed and numerous organizations and individuals have been working on crosswalk safety and reminding people driving to yield to people walking in crosswalks.

Efforts include: