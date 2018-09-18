Police: Man shot, killed at 6th and Hayes

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 18 near 6th and Hayes on the city’s south side.

It happened shortly after noon.

Police said the man was shot during circumstances that remain under investigation. MPD is seeking suspects and working to determine a motive.

A FOX6 photojournalist on scene said there was a fight nearby — at 8th and Hayes. He said he saw a minor fender bender and there was an altercation. One person left, and then came back, and there was a second altercation. At this point, he said police officers intervened and arrests were made. An ambulance was called to the scene, as he said people were wiping what appeared to be pepper spray from their eyes. This incident didn’t appear to be related to the homicide.

Police confirmed one arrest was made after a crash at 8th and Hayes.