Mount Pleasant utility worker struck by vehicle, dies from injuries

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Mount Pleasant sewer utility worker was struck by a vehicle while doing his job on Monday, Sept. 17. He died from his injuries.

Officials say the worker is identified as Daniel Huck of Racine– a 22-year veteran of the village’s sewer utility. He is survived by two daughters and a grandchild.

A news release indicates Huck, 61, was wearing reflective clothing and marking utility locations along the median of State Highway 31 (Green Bay Rd.) at the time of the incident.

A 55-year-old Mount Pleasant woman was traveling northbound when her vehicle collided with Huck. Officials say the woman was cooperative during her interview with investigators. Alcohol was not believed to be a factor.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol Accident Reconstruction Unit are working together to investigate this crash.