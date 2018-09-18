MU Law poll: Democrat Tony Evers holds 49-44 lead over Gov. Scott Walker

MILWAUKEE — The first post-Labor Day Marquette Law School poll was released on Tuesday, Sept. 18 — and it shows Democrats fared quite well.

The poll shows Democrat Tony Evers holds a 49 percent to 44 percent lead over Republican Governor Scott Walker among likely voters. The two were tied in the August poll results.

Walker is faring terribly with independents, a group he has relied on to win each of his three statewide campaigns. He’s losing that group by 20 points to Evers.

When looking at demographics, Walker is strongest with white men without a college degree (+12 over Evers) and weakest among white women with a college degree (down -26). No surprise he’s focused so much attention on K-12 education funding and tax credits for recent graduates.

The poll also shows Democratic U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin widened her lead over Republican challenger Leah Vukmir. Baldwin now leads 53-42 among likely voters. Baldwin was up by just two percentage points in the August poll.

In the election for Wisconsin attorney general, the MU Law poll shows Republican incumbent Brad Schimel has 48 percent support. Democratic challenger Josh Kaul has 41 percent among likely voters.

The new Marquette Law School Poll interviewed 800 registered voters in Wisconsin by landline and cell from Sept. 12 to 16. The margin of error for questions to the full sample is +/- 4 percentage points. Of those polled, 614 were labeled likely voters. The margin of error for them is +/- 4.4 percentage points.