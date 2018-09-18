Recognize him? Suspect wanted in connection with stabbing, vehicle fire

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for a battery cutting and an arson to a vehicle. It happened near 26th Street and Mineral Street.

According to police, on Saturday, Sept. 15 around 10:30 p.m. the suspect stabbed the victim over stolen property. The suspect fled the scene — then came back to the area on Sunday, Sept. 16 around 6 a.m. and set fire to the victim’s vehicle.

The suspect is a male, Hispanic, 17-19 years old, 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, gray shorts. He was last seen riding a black, 20” bike with neon green rims.

If you have any information, please call 414-935-7360.