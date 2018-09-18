× Storm damage in Wisconsin tops $233 million

MADISON — The damage total from last month’s flooding and storms in Wisconsin continues to rise and now approaches a quarter of a billion dollars.

Gov. Scott Walker tweeted on Tuesday that the preliminary damages are nearly $234 million, up from the last estimate of $209 million from less than two weeks ago.

Preliminary storm damage numbers for WI: $233.55 million

Public sector: $75.75 million

Residential: $108.67 million

Businesses: $49.13 million — Governor Walker (@GovWalker) September 18, 2018

The new totals include $109 million in residential damages, $76 million to the public sector and more than $49 million for businesses.

Walker also announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency will conduct a preliminary damage assessment beginning Monday in 17 counties hit by the storms that began on Aug. 17.

Getting those assessments done is a necessary step before Walker can seek a federal disaster declaration.

That would activate at least one of two major FEMA programs designed to reimburse local governments and homeowners for repairs.