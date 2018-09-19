× Mother accused of poisoning 2-year-old’s sippy cup

TULLYTOWN, Pa. — A 42-year-old woman in Pennsylvania is locked up in jail without bond, accused of poisoning her 2-year-old son’s sippy cup.

The little boy, identified as Mazikeen Curtis, was found dead last month in a house in Tullytown. His mother, Jennifer Clary, was also found in the house lying on the bed suffering from what police say appeared to be self-inflicted lacerations on her wrist.

The Bucks County District Attorney says toxicology reports determined the little boy died from hydrocodone poisoning. An ingredient found in Benadryl was also found in the boy’s body.

In addition, officials say tests also found Vicodin in the toddler’s sippy cup.

Clary is now in jail on a charge of criminal homicide.