Nicolet mother accused of smashing school bus window with hammer pleads guilty

GLENDALE — A Nicolet High School mother prosecutors say was caught on camera taking a hammer to a school bus full of kids has been convicted.

Magan Gumbus, 34, of Glendale on Tuesday, Sept. 18 pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct. Sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 4.

Surveillance cameras captured six minutes of sheer terror for the students and driver on board in April.

The video shows a girl in an olive shirt walked up to another girl in pink — and threw a punch. The girl in the pink hit back — and the two continued to go at it for more than a minute.

Both girls then called their moms to tell them what happened. That’s when things took a shocking turn.

While still on the route near Mill Road and Willow Glen Court in Glendale, video shows a car swerved in front of the bus. Police would later identify the woman behind the wheel as Gumbus. Gumbus came up to the door armed with a hammer and banged on the window.

The bus driver called into dispatch as she continued driving.

Bus driver to dispatch: “This parent has got a hammer at my door. This lady crazy.”

Gumbus cut off the bus again — and banged the hammer a second time, causing the glass to break.

Bus driver to dispatch: “I cannot let nobody off this bus. I cannot let nobody off this bus.”

Gumbus’ daughter began screaming to let her off the bus — and even used a broom to try to bust out the window. The bus driver finally obliged.

In an interview with police, Gumbus said she had a “meltdown” when the bus driver wouldn’t let her daughter off the bus — adding that “her goal was not to attack or beat up any kids.”