Waukesha woman slips out of handcuffs, escapes from holding cell

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKESHA -- A Waukesha woman arrested for misdemeanor theft and possession of drug paraphernalia is now also charged with escape -- after freeing herself from handcuffs in a holding cell at the Waukesha Police Department.

The accused is Amber Gonzales. Gonzales, 30, faces the following charges on two cases:

Misdemeanor theft

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Escape

Prostitution - sexual contact

According to the first criminal complaint, Gonzales, 30, allegedly stole a cellphone from a housekeeper's cart at a hotel on Moreland Blvd. on Friday, Sept. 14. Video surveillance backed up that report. Police confronted Gonzales about the allegations and she was taken into custody. Gonzales was taken to the Waukesha Police Department and placed within a holding cell.

The second complaint focuses on Gonzales' escape from that holding cell on the same day. The complaint says Gonzales was handcuffed to the wall in the holding cell and told "she needed to find someone to bail her out or she would be transported to the Waukesha County Jail." Gonzales told police she "became anxious about going to jail." She stated "she is very thin and could slip her wrist out of the handcuff. She stated that once she get her hand out she went to the door and realized it was locked. She stated she started pulling on different doors until she found keys. She stated she took the keys from a door handle and used them to open the door and get outside."

The complaint indicates Gonzales ended up meeting with a man back at the hotel where police first had contact with her. Police ended up catching up with her there -- and then arresting her again.