‘With deep remorse,’ senior pastor at Elmbrook Church resigns following multiple affairs

ELM GROVE -- Elmbrook Church officials on Wednesday, Sept. 19 announced the church's senior pastor has resigned after admitting to "multiple marital infidelities." A letter to parishioners says he is seeking inpatient treatment for addiction.

The letter to parishioners from Elmbrook Church officials said the "Council of Elders" unanimously accepted the resignation of Jason Webb.

That letter includes the following message from now former Pastor Webb:

"Dear Staff and Congregation,

It is with deep remorse that I write you this letter. As you are aware, over the last two years I have been on a journey towards emotional, spiritual and relational health. While I have been open with you about much of the journey, there is one part that I have kept hidden. I have also been struggling with a serious addiction, which has led to many betrayals, including unfaithfulness to my wife, Heather.

Words cannot fully describe how sorry I am for my sin. The gravity of all of this is not lost on me. I have lied to Heather, my counselor, the men in my life, the elders, the staff and the church. I am so very sorry.

As I come to terms with this, I must take two difficult steps for myself, my wife and my children. First, I will immediately seek intensive inpatient treatment for addiction over the next six weeks. Second, I am offering my resignation as Senior Pastor of Elmbrook Church.

Elmbrook will always be dear to me. I will continue to count it one of the greatest honors of my life to have served under the Elmbrook umbrella in various capacities for the last seventeen years, and as Senior Pastor these last four years."

Church officials said in the letter to the congregation Webb's wife will remain in her role as "Global Partnership Director" at Elmbrook Church, but Webb will not be returning to the church. They called this "unimaginable news" and "a staggering loss." They said they are working on an interim plan as they seek a new senior pastor.