Artwork stolen from bus shelter in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood

MILWAUKEE — Someone has stolen art that was put up on a bus shelter in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood. Milwaukee police are now investigating this crime.

The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) says the one-of-a-kind artwork created by Gloria Ruiz-Santos was titled, “Colorful Serape.” It is one piece included in MCTS’s Bus Shelter Art Project that was kicked off earlier this summer. The project gives local artists access to beautify MCTS bus shelters.

Ruis-Santos’ piece was installed on a bus shelter at 6th and National on Milwaukee’s south side on July 30.

A news release says Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele heard about the theft and made a personal donation of $10,000. That money will be used to re-install the stolen art and place more art across Milwaukee County bus shelters.

MCTS says Ruiz-Santos is also doing her part. She plans to sell special prints of her ‘Colorful Serape’ piece at this weekend’s Walker’s Point 5th Street Fest with proceeds going to the Bus Shelter Art Project.