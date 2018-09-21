Groups transforms parking spaces into ‘pocket parks’ in downtown Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A group of Milwaukee enthusiasts is tackling a unique project. They are tasked with taking parking spaces in the downtown area and finding other ways to use them.

“Artists, designers, architects, citizens take over parking spaces, and transform them into pocket parks for the day,” said Sara Slowinski of Rinka Chung Architecture.

Places where you leave your car were re-imagined on Friday, Sept. 21.

“Reserving these spaces to reclaim this space for the day,” said Gabriel Yeager, who was taking part in the project.

It was all part of Milwaukee Downtown’s Park-ing Day — where they take a sliver of the urban environment and go green.

“Imagine waiting for our new streetcar system in a space like this,” Yaeger said.

A dozen spaces across downtown Milwaukee were transformed into something unexpected.

“To bowling alleys, to our new downtown go-kart, to pop-up farmers market stands to,” Yaeger said.

To a makeshift yoga studio. The event only went until just after lunch time. But those who took part hope its effect stretches way past today.