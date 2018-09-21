Active shooting suspect Anthony Tong had concealed carry permit revoked

MIDDLETON — Middleton Police Chief Chuck Foulke released new information on Friday, Sept. 20 about the suspect in the active shooting incident earlier this week.

Foulke said Anthony Tong had moved to the Madison area from South Dakota in March 2017. Tong apparently had contact with a police department in South Dakota 13 years ago on a mental health issue. Because of that, his conceal carry permit had been revoked. Officials say Tong got a gun through a “loop hole.” Middleton officials say the ATF is working to determine the origin of the firearm that Tong used.

Middleton police say Tong came to work normal on Wednesday when he opened fire on his colleagues. Police are not saying if there was any indication he was being terminated — or if there was any change in his employment.

Officials say ATF has “run into roadblocks” about the weapon used in the shooting at WTS Paradigm. Chief Foulke said aspects of the weapon are making it difficult for them to trace. The chief said there is “something unique about that weapon” and whose hands it has passed through.

The chief said investigators are now turning their investigation to the motive. They will be interviewing co-workers. 105 of 140 employees at WTS Paradigm were at the office building on Wednesday. Also, family members of Tong who live out-of-state have been interviewed by the FBI.

Foulke said two of the four victims from the shooting are doing “quite well” — another has a longer road to recovery. Officials are not releasing the victims’ names — they have asked for privacy.

“To the people who survived this, they are our heroes,” Foulke told reporters.

After the initial call about the shooting incident came into Middleton police, authorities gained control of Tong within eight minutes.

“I could not be prouder of the law enforcement response,” Foulke said. “This is a crime scene that’s large and had very many witnesses.”

Foulke said they were able to open up Deming Way. However, they are expected to continue their investigation in the building until the middle of next week.