× Suspect attempts to rob West Allis bank, incident prompts MATC lockdown

WEST ALLIS — West Allis police responded to a hold-up alarm at the BMO Harris Bank branch near 70th and Greenfield Ave. on Friday morning, Sept. 21.

Officials say the suspect entered the bank around 11:15 a.m. They say the suspect indicated he had a firearm but did not display it. He then fled the bank northbound on 70th St. It is not clear whether he got any money.

MATC security was notified of the incident — and the campus was placed on lockdown while a search of the surrounding area was conducted.

Officials describe the suspect as a male, black, in his 20s with a skinny build. He was wearing a gray hoodie with Nike on the front, jeans and black shoes. Officials say he also had on a black baseball cap with a University of Wisconsin “W” on the front.

No arrests have been made at this time.