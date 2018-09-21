Watch: Raccoon scales side of building before making daring leap

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OCEAN CITY, N.J. -- A raccoon turned Spider-Man was captured on video scaling the side of a building before making a daring leap.

Micah Rea -- who says he's from Greenville, South Carolina -- was vacationing in New Jersey with friends when he spotted the raccoon climbing up the side of an apartment building.

"Nine floors high... not on a balcony," Rea explained.

Video recorded Friday, Sept. 21, shows the raccoon nearly ten floors above the ground. An onlooker can be heard saying, "Oh my word!"

After Rea pans the camera to a crowd in awe, he turns back to the raccoon, who makes a long leap to the sandy ground -- spinning along the way.

The landing was rough, but the raccoon jumped right up and ran off.

On to his next big adventure.