× 56-year-old Mount Pleasant man arrested for 5th OWI offense

MOUNT PLEASANT — A 56-year-old Mount Pleasant man was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated — his fifth offense.

It happened Friday night, Sept. 21 at around 9: 15 p.m. near Washington Avenue and Emmertsen Road in Mount Pleasant.

According to Mount Pleasant police, officers pulled over the 56-year-old for a defective tail light. During the traffic stop, officers determined the man was impaired and conducted standardized field sobriety tests. Police say the driver failed the sobriety tests and one of the tests even had to be stopped since the man was unable to keep his balance. A breathalyzer test was also administered.

It was later determined that the Mount Pleasant man has been convicted of four prior OWI’s and was operating with a valid driver’s license. He also had a restriction to not operate with an alcohol level more than 0.02 percent BAC.

Authorities say the driver was then taken to the hospital for a legal blood draw.

The driver was arrested for OWI 5th offense and got a citation for non-operational tail lamps.