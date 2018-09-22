Approximately 100 shelter animals from North Carolina, South Carolina arrive in Waukesha

WAUKESHA — The Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS) has partnered up with the Humane Society of the United States, Tito’s Vodka, GreaterGood.org and Wings of Rescue to support displaced Hurricane Florence dogs.

On Saturday, Sept. 22, approximately 100 dogs and cats landed in Waukesha to begin their new life in Wisconsin.

The healthy and adoptable pets were in North Carolina and South Carolina animal shelters before Hurricane Florence. They were airlifted to the Midwest to create kennel space to increase capacity for community animals in order to make room for the tidal wave of anticipated incoming animals.

According to HAWS officials, the animals will soon be available for adoption at HAWS and other participating shelters, including: