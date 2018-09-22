Jalisco’s responds after video shows security guard fighting man in wheelchair outside restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A restaurant on Milwaukee's south side is responding after a video shows their security guards fighting a man in a wheelchair.

The video taken outside Jalisco's -- located near South Cesar Chavez Drive and Washington Street -- is being shared online.

The man who took the video says the man in the wheelchair caused a small disturbance inside the restaurant and was kicked out when security guards started fighting him.

In a statement posted on Facebook, the restaurant says "The actions that the independent security company took in this matter are not acceptable and do not reflect Jalisco's mission or core values. Effective immediately, we will have a new security company."

Milwaukee police say they were called and an investigation is still active.