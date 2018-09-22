Mayor Barrett attends citizenship clinic in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett joined the group Voces de la Frontera for a citizenship clinic on Saturday, Sept. 22. The event was aimed at helping green card holders apply for citizenship.

Officials announced the grant under the “Cities for Citizenship, America is Home” program.

Voces de la Frontera is one of 14 organizations across the United States receiving this initiative.

It’s meant to expand naturalization support for eligible, permanent residents.

“It’s a packed room and people are sitting down one to one with people to help with the application. These are trained volunteers that know how to fill the application for individuals,” said Sarah Mesick, National Partnership for New Americans.

There were also attorneys from the American Immigration Lawyers Association helping people complete application forms.