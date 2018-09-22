Medical College of Wisconsin hosts inaugural Cancer Crush run/walk

MILWAUKEE — Hundreds laced up their shoes and came together to crush cancer at the Medical College of Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 22.

The Cancer Crush run/walk event was the first of its kind for the medical college, raising money for cancer research in Wisconsin.

James Thomas, Interim Director of the Medical College of Wisconsin Cancer Center, says they have more than 150 clinical trials helping to learn more about beating cancer.

Gov. Scott Walker was in attendance; he lost his mother-in-law to cancer and both of his parents are cancer survivors.

“When we talk about crushing cancer the best way to do it is research. Treatment helps but in the end you’re treating something that’s only as good as

the research is,” Walker said.

Thomas says the money raised at Saturday’s event all stays in Wisconsin.

