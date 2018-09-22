× MPD: 2 injured, 1 seriously after vehicle strikes pedestrians in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating a serious car accident that happened in the area of 27th and Euclid Friday night, Sept. 21.

It happened around 8:15p.m.

According to police, two pedestrians were struck, both in their 30s, one female and one male. The woman suffered a minor injury and the man suffered a serious injury that resulted the man having surgery.

The driver of the striking vehicle stayed on the scene and cooperated with the police.