MILWAUKEE — The Pabst Theatre was briefly evacuated on Saturday, Sept. 22 for a non-specific threat at Mythcon — the event being held there this weekend.

The Milwaukee Police Department and Milwaukee Fire Department responded to the scene.

According to Mythicist Milwaukee, for precaution, the event was evacuated on Saturday afternoon.

We received a non-specific threat at Mythcon. Because we take security very seriously, we’ve evacuated the Pabst Theater to do a security sweep. We hope to reconvene with our schedule at 5 pm. Huge thanks to the Milwaukee Police for taking security seriously! — Mythicist Milwaukee (@MythicistMKE) September 22, 2018

Mythcon V is set to reconvene at 5 p.m.