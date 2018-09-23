× 2 security guards arrested in connection to fight with man in wheelchair outside Milwaukee restaurant

MILWAUKEE — Two security guards were arrested after a video shows security guards fighting a man in a wheelchair, according to Milwaukee police on Sunday morning, Sept. 23.

The video taken outside Jalisco’s — located near South Cesar Chavez Drive and Washington Street — is being shared online.

The man who took the video says the man in the wheelchair caused a small disturbance inside the restaurant and was kicked out when security guards started fighting him.

In a statement posted on Facebook, the restaurant says "The actions that the independent security company took in this matter are not acceptable and do not reflect Jalisco's mission or core values. Effective immediately, we will have a new security company."

Milwaukee police say they were called and there is an ongoing investigation.

