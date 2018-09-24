A new season, a new menu! A recipe fit for fall with an Asian flair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The leaves may be changing colors -- but there are still plenty of seasonal foods being harvested in our area. Health coach Heather Ferber with Better Health by Heather joins Real Milwaukee with a colorful, fall inspired recipe.

Fall Asian Chicken Salad

Makes 4 Servings

Ingredients for the Salad:

3 cups napa cabbage, finely chopped

2 cups purple cabbage, finely chopped

1 cup bok choy, finely chopped

1 cup celery, chopped

3 scallions, chopped

1 cup carrots, chopped

½ bunch cilantro, chopped

2 cups grilled chicken, chopped (or 2 cups thawed edamame)

4 cups arugula

2 tablespoons sesame seeds

8 radishes, sliced

Ingredients for the Dressing:

½ cup rice vinegar

4 tablespoons liquid coconut aminos

1 teaspoon garlic powder

2 teaspoons chopped ginger

2 tablespoons sesame oil

1 tablespoon maple syrup

Mix all salad ingredients together in a bowl except the arugula, sesame seeds and radish slices. Set aside. Mix all dressing ingredients in glass jar and shake until blended. Place one cup of arugula per plate and top with salad mixture. Drizzle with dressing and garnish with sesame seeds and radish slices.

**Napa cabbage, purple cabbage, bok choy, scallions, carrots, arugula and radishes are all seasonal this time of year in Wisconsin.