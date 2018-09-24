Composting: Learn to build the pile and reap the benefits next spring

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The flowers haven't finish even though it's fall. See which ones are peaking in our garden.

As summer plants finish their season, compost them so they can contribute to next year's garden. Learn to build the pile and reap the benefits next spring.

Sharon Morrisey, along with the UW-Extension and the Master Gardener Volunteers have had many bountiful harvests from the garden for the past 20 years. Meet the team and find out how to continue to find reliable UW-Extension gardening information.

You can head to the Milwaukee County UW-Extension Horticulture page for more gardening information.