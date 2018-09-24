‘He was a con man:’ Contractor accused of stealing more than $100k from clients

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- He turned himself in and confessed to stealing from his clients. Now, contractor Gregory Cash is facing the consequences.

One of the people Cash allegedly took money from is Gary Frank.

"I could never do it to somebody," Frank said.

Frank was so focused on fighting breast cancer, he said he didn't notice a "con man" when he stepped into his kitchen.

"I was on chemo for six months. He said, 'oh yeah, my father went through cancer, so I know about it,'" Frank said.

Frank gave Cash of Buendel, LLC a $7,500 deposit for a kitchen remodel that never started.

"Once I gave him the check, never saw him again. Never," Frank said.

He ended up paying twice over for someone else to do the job.

As it turned out, Frank isn't the only cancer survivor who lost money to Cash.

In February, FOX6's Contact 6 told you about Erich Berger, who lost $21,000 to Cash while being treated for brain cancer.

At that time, Cash told Berger he was prepared to face the consequences for his crime.

"He went to turn himself in at the sheriff's department. He was going to be charged with theft by contractor and he thought he was going to have to go to jail," Berger told Contact 6 earlier this year.

In September, Cash was charged with four counts of felony theft by contractor in Milwaukee County.

One of those cases is Frank's.

Cash told Contact 6 he will be entering a guilty plea.

"The charges reflect the crimes that I committed accurately," Cash said. "I spoke with an attorney and he explained to me that what happened was theft by contractor. Intent isn't part of the law."

Cash also explained a few reasons why he thinks things went wrong with his business.

"When a few projects went bad, I got some bad reviews. I didn't have business coming in," Cash said.

Cash allegedly stole more than $100,000 from more than a dozen customers.

He said he's working to pay them back.

"I think I will be able to," Cash said.

Frank said he's skeptical, and wants to see Cash serve time.

"He was a con man," Frank said.

It's expected that additional criminal charges against Cash will be filed in Waukesha County soon. The district attorney's office is preparing a criminal complaint.