× UPS hiring 500+ ahead of holiday shipping season; drivers start at $18.75/hour

MILWAUKEE — UPS announced on Monday, Sept. 24 that it is hiring more than 500 people in the Greater Milwaukee area in preparation for the busy holiday shipping season.

The jobs are among the 100,000 seasonal jobs UPS will be filling across the country this holiday season. The local positions are a combination of seasonal and permanent jobs, and include

165 package handlers

64 delivery and tractor-trailer drivers

290 driver-helpers

UPS is hiring at the following three local locations:

Oak Creek – 6800 S 6th St, Oak Creek, WI 53154

Elm Grove – 12400 W Bluemound Rd, Elm Grove, WI 53122

Sturtevant – 10204 Hwy 11, Sturtevant, WI 53177

Tractor-trailer and package car driver jobs start at $18.75 per hour. Pay for package handlers start at $10.35 per hour and $15.00 for driver-helpers.

More information and an online application are also available at upsjobs.com.