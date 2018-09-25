12-year-old boy dies in house fire near 5th and Wright in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal house fire that happened Monday night, Sept. 24 in the area of 5th and Wright. The call came in around 10 p.m.

When crews arrived on scene, flames were coming from the second floor of the home — where the 12-year-old boy was trapped. Officials say the boy died at the scene.

Investigators believe the fire started on the first floor just before 10 p.m. and quickly spread to the second floor.

“Firefighters made an extremely rapid push through the first floor, the fire had extended up to the second floor, it looks like through an open stairwell. They were able to get right up to the top of the second floor and they encountered extreme heat at the top of those stairs,” said Fire Chief Aaron Lipski.

The origin of the fire is still under investigation. The Red Cross is assisting the family.

There were no other injuries.