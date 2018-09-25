MILWAUKEE -- Gino recently sat down with Kevin Hart to talk about his new movie "Night School."
Kevin Hart talks about new movie ‘Night School’
-
Actor Kevin Hart principal for day at Dallas school
-
Hollywood is getting cheesy: Gino talks with celebrities who root for the Packers
-
Gino talks with Debra Messing about the unique way ‘Searching’ was shot
-
Denzel Washington talks with Gino about his new movie ‘The Equalizer 2’
-
‘Eighth Grade’ hits theaters
-
-
Gino talks with stars of ‘A Simple Favor’ about the mysterious movie’s twists and turns
-
How 2 child actors feel about working on a movie that’s currently making millions
-
It’s an animated film that could have a huge opening weekend
-
Gino talks with the cast of ‘Crazy Rich Asians’
-
Gino talks with Ronda Rousey about her acting chops in ‘Mile 22’
-
-
Cast of ‘Queer Eye’ talks about the Netflix show’s overnight success
-
About 2nd installment: Gino talks with the case of “Sicario: Day of the Soldado”
-
Armed neighbor in bulletproof vest captured by doorbell cam, terrifying family