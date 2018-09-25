‘Manslaughter in Milwaukee:’ 4 accused in beating death of missing man

MILWAUKEE — Four people are accused in the beating death of an 18-year-old man reported missing in Green Bay. They are alleged to have attacked the man in Lincoln Park — his body ending up in the river. Prosecutors say they then went back to a Milwaukee home, where they celebrated the killing and divided the 18-year-old victim’s items among the group.

Charges are as follows:

Emma Brud, 19, of De Pere:

Harboring/aiding a felon, falsify info., as party to a crime

Brandan Guyton-Denn, 19, of Green Bay:

First degree reckless homicide, as party to a crime

Shawn Leitner, 19, of Manitowoc:

First degree reckless homicide, as party to a crime

Jaleel Schultz, 19, of Milwaukee:

First degree reckless homicide, as party to a crime

According to a criminal complaint, investigators learned the Green Bay man spoke with his mother on the phone on Feb. 24, 2017, and that was the last time he was heard from. There was no social media presence after Feb. 25 — and a check revealed he had not been detained by any law enforcement agency, nor had his Social Security number been used in connection with employment, Additionally, a check with the Milwaukee County medical examiner revealed no unidentified bodies brought in. A check with hospitals in Milwaukee County revealed no one matching his description.

In March of 2017, investigators learned of reports that the man had been beaten to death and thrown into a river in Milwaukee.

Three of the suspects in this case, Guyton-Denn, Leitner and Schultz, were arrested on March 24, 2017 — when West Bend police stopped a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of De Pere, by the mother of Brud. Law enforcement officials recovered cellphones from all three men arrested. The phones were searched, and the complaint says Guyton-Denn’s phone revealed searches Feb. 26, 2017 for “Milwaukee,” “Milwaukee deaths last night” and “Milwaukee deaths in the river.” Additionally, a photo of the victim was found on that phone — copied from the Green Bay Police Department’s social media page, posted to ask for the public’s help locating him. A search of Leitner’s phone showed “Milwaukee News” was searched on Feb. 27, 2017 and a picture of a cellphone posted to a marketplace website for buying and selling used phones — matching the description of the victim’s phone, which was never recovered. A search of Schultz’s phone on Feb. 26, 2017 revealed searches for “Man found dead in Milwaukee,” “Manslaughter in Milwaukee, WI,” Milwaukee crime news,” and the next day, searches for “Milwaukee dead body found 2017,” “Lincoln Park Milwaukee satellite view,” — along with similar searches in March.

Brud was identified as a person of interest in May of 2017 — after investigators learned she may have been with the victim on Feb. 25, and her name and contact information was found during the search of the phones after the three arrests in March.

The complaint says Brud told investigators she and Guyton-Denn were dating, and he “wanted revenge” on the victim over an incident where the victim beat up a 15-year-old friend of Guyton-Denn. He told Brud he and his friends were going to “do the same thing” to the victim. He told Brud to bring the victim to Milwaukee, which she did. The complaint says Brud, the victim and another person came to Milwaukee from Green Bay — with Brud indicating she “was aware that Guyton-Denn was going to get back at” the victim on this night. She drove to the house where Guyton-Denn and Leitner were staying, and Schultz was there. Guyton-Denn, Leitner and Schultz then left in Brud’s car with the victim and the other person. Brud said she “gave the keys to Guyton-Denn and knew the group was going to beat up” the victim. The group returned a few hours later — without the victim — and they began talking about “the beating they gave” the victim. It was said Guyton-Denn injured his ankle while “stomping on (the victim)’s face.” It was said that they beat the victim near a river, forced him to undress and told him “his options were to swim to a river, or return to shore and continue being beaten.” It was said the three suspects were “laughing” and “mimicking” how the victim had “pleaded for his life” and told his attackers that he “felt like he was dying.” They got away with the victim’s necklace, backpack, phone and clothes. Brud was instructed to take the clothes to Green Bay and burn them.

A neighbor indicated he bought the victim’s necklace for $10, and noticed the clasp was broken “as if it had been ripped from the boy’s neck, forcibly.” He said Guyton-Denn told him “he was upset with a boy who had snitched on him,” and heard the three suspects discussing “beating this boy and leaving him in a river, and he was not able to get out.”

The other person who was with the three suspects at the victim after they left the Milwaukee house told investigators they drove to a park, where Schultz began beating the victim — with the others joining in. They continued beating him at the river’s edge, and essentially forced this other person “to sit and watch.” After the beating, he said Guyton-Denn said “this is what happens when you talk (expletive) about people who are really about that life,” indicating he had planned the beating for two to three weeks. He said the group then went back to the house in Milwaukee and the suspects “celebrated and bragged about killing” the victim and divided his property. This person told investigators the beating happened at Lincoln Park.

Guyton-Denn told investigators Schultz was upset with the victim “for some disrespectful comments he had made.” He said Schultz began beating the victim at Lincoln Park and forced him to undress. He said Schultz and the other person who said he was forced to “sit and watch” tossed the victim into the river — forcing him to stay there. He said the group then walked away — returning the next day “to see if there was any crime scene set up.”

The complaint says Leitner admitted he wanted to beat up the victim who was “brought to Milwaukee as part of a revenge plot because the victim had disrespected him.” He said Schultz started the beating, and he admitted to hitting the victim in the face. He said Schultz threw the victim into the river. He said he “had no doubt that the beating had killed” the victim.

The complaint notes the victim’s body has not been found.