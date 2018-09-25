× Tony Evers raises $1.9 million in August in race against Gov. Walker

MADISON — Democratic candidate for governor Tony Evers is reporting that he raised more than $1.9 million in August.

Evers reported Tuesday on his fundraising last month, which covers the two weeks after his Aug. 14 primary win.

Republican Gov. Scott Walker had not yet reported his totals that were due by midnight Tuesday.

Evers reports he had $1.6 million cash on hand at the beginning of September.

Walker has had a massive fundraising advantage throughout the campaign. He had raised $6.1 million over the first six months of the year compared with just $605,000 for Evers, who was battling through an eight-person Democratic primary.

The election is six weeks away on Nov. 6.