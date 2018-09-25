× West Bend police arrest man after social media post about gun at school

WEST BEND — A 41-year-old man was arrested in connection with a concerning post on social media regarding a gun at school in West Bend.

According to police, around 6 p.m., they were notified by West Bend School District officials of the post, which indicated the man’s daughter carried a “Glock 45” handgun to school every day — posted in response to an exchange about a fight between two 15-year-old individuals that happened earlier Tuesday.

The post caused school officials to become concerned for the safety of students and staff, so they reported the post to police.

Police located the alleged poster, and he was interviewed. Police said he indicated there was no truth to the post, and he was “seeking a reaction” from other viewers. He was arrested for disorderly conduct and released.