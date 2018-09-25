WTS Paradigm CEO says his company has begun the ‘healing process’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON -- Nate Herbst, the CEO of WTS Paradigm, spoke on Tuesday, Sept. 25 about his company's reaction to the workplace shooting at the Middleton office -- and how the company plans to move forward.

"Today is an opportunity for our WTS employees to come together, to talk, to share and to support each other in the healing process," Herbst said.

Herbst talked about the three employees seriously hurt in the shooting. He said two are recovering at home and the third, while recovering in the hospital, is doing well. A fourth person suffered a graze wound -- and was treated and released.

At the WTS Paradigm office, Herbst indicated grief counselors were going to be available to employees on Tuesday.

"We're also allowing our employees to re-engage back in the workplace at their own schedule and pace. We want them to be healthy," Herbst said.

Herbst thanks law enforcement for their quick response to the active shooting incident.

"This group of first responders ran into danger and saved many lives last week," Herbst said.

Herbst told reporters it will take time for the WTS family to fully recover and heal. But he said the company will "find the strength to recover and move forward."