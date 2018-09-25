× WWE Monday Night Raw comes to Fiserv Forum Nov. 26

MILWAUKEE — WWE Monday Night Raw is coming to Fiserv Forum on Monday, Nov. 26.

According to a news release from officials with the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, Sept. 25, tickets for the inaugural WWE event at Milwaukee’s new arena will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Sept. 28, at 10 a.m. HERE.

“We welcome the best in sports and entertainment when WWE Monday Night Raw comes to Fiserv Forum on Nov. 26, 2018. We are really looking forward to an action-packed night of family-friendly entertainment,” said Fiserv Forum General Manager Raj Saha in the release.

The event will feature your Monday Night Raw Superstars, including WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman, Dean Ambrose, Sasha Banks, Finn Balor and many more.

Fans in attendance at Fiserv Forum will also see The Shield take on Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre.