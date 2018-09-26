FEMA assesses tornado damage in Dodge County: ‘Hopefully now things will look up’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DODGE COUNTY -- The damage has been cleaned up, for the most part, nearly a month after 19 tornadoes hit Wisconsin on Aug. 28. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) officials were in Dodge County this week, assessing that damage.

"I wasn't expecting FEMA to come out. I didn't realize that. Then all of a sudden, they pulled up and they were here looking at the house," said Jessica Gierach.

Gierach said she was more than glad to give FEMA details regarding the roof and structural damage to her Lomira home in Dodge County. Two of the 19 tornadoes on Aug. 28 hit in Dodge County.

"I was glad that they showed up," said Gierach.

Governor Scott Walker asked for federal assistance to help property owners cover the widespread damage from the tornadoes and flooding, brought on by heavy rain beginning in mid-August. It involves FEMA and other agencies visiting different counties and talking to residents.

"FEMA will put together their numbers and their package and give it to our governor and then the governor will put together a packet of information to send to the president," said Amy Nehls, the director of Dodge County Emergency Management.

If the federal government determines there is enough damage for an individual assistance declaration, information will be distributed on how to apply for assistance.

It'll take time, but even so, Gierach -- who moved into her home shortly before the roof blew off -- said she sees brighter skies ahead.

"Hopefully now, things will look up and we'll get a little more assistance and help on our house," said Gierach.