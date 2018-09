MILWAUKEE — Fans of Nutella, here’s something new coming to store shelves!

M&M’s chocolates is soon bringing a hazelnut spread-flavored M&M to market.

We’re back with more… Your new favorite chocolate candies, M&M’S Hazelnut Spread. COMING SOON. pic.twitter.com/0V9My9SCp2 — M&M'S® Brand (@mmschocolate) September 26, 2018

Earlier this month, M&M’s announced three new plavors of peanut M&M’s coming in 2019. They include: