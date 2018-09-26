× Police: Man arrested after report of suicide bomber near Franklin Walmart

FRANKLIN — Franklin police say a 20-year-old man is now in custody after a report of a suicidal subject with a bomb vest attached to his chest near the Franklin Walmart late Tuesday, Sept. 25.

Officials say West Allis police arrested the 20-year-old shortly before 2 a.m. on Wednesday. He is not being identified — and charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

Investigators say the incident late Tuesday happened near the Walmart in Franklin. Because of the report, the Walmart and Sam’s Club next door were evacuated. Bomb-sniffing dogs from the Milwaukee Police Department and the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office were also called to the scene.

The stores were later reopened.