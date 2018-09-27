Car wash for a cause: Car wash and fundraiser for Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin

CUDAHY -- Brian is at Connects Learning Center for their Fall Car Wash and Fundraiser for Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin. Connects Learning Center is the alternative school for Oak Creek- Franklin School District.

About Connects Learning Center (website)

Connects Learning Center is a unique educational opportunity for students grades 9-12. It provides an alternative setting, computer-based curriculum, a service learning component, and work experience opportunities.

Connects Learning Center creates/fosters an educational environment where students are provided an opportunity to develop a positive self-image. This philosophy is adapted from the “circle of courage.” The school setting strongly resembles a small community in which the student has the opportunity to develop a sense of belonging,generosity,mastery, and independence - traits that are necessary for the development of a positive self-image. The program is designed to promote the four core areas.