Komatsu to build new HQ, manufacturing campus in Milwaukee, create 400+ jobs

MILWAUKEE — Governor Scott Walker joined officials with Komatsu Mining Corp. on Thursday, Sept. 27 to announce the company’s plans to build a new state-of-the-art headquarters and manufacturing campus in Milwaukee. It is a project with the potential to create more than 400 jobs.

Komatsu intends to build a new corporate headquarters and manufacturing and training facilities at the former Solvay Coke site along the Milwaukee riverfront on Greenfield Avenue. The 54-acre site, to be called the South Harbor Campus, is near the location of the company’s original machine shop off South First Street.

A news release says the planned campus would include about 170,000 square feet of office space, a 20,000-square-foot museum and training building, and 410,000 square feet of manufacturing space, consolidating two of Komatsu’s current Milwaukee-area facilities into a central location. The project is expected to be completed in 2022.

Plans call for advanced machine, heat treat and fabrication shops; state-of-the-art technology, research and development, and robotics labs; an office complex and data solutions center; a global training and conference center; and a City of Milwaukee public riverwalk adjacent to the campus.

John Koetz, President – Surface Mining at Komatsu Mining Corp. issued the following statement on this move:

“This is a win for the city, the state, our employees, customers and the community. Together we are investing in Milwaukee’s future as a manufacturing stronghold and valued employer. We are preserving existing jobs, laying the groundwork for new employment opportunities, investing in the workforce of tomorrow, and helping attract talent to the area. Milwaukee is a great place for manufacturing. We are proud of our history here and excited to start building our future.”

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) and Komatsu reached a substantive agreement that would provide the company with $59.5 million in state income tax credits over the next 12 years. WEDC’s Board of Directors has approved the terms of the contract, which is expected to be executed in the near future.

The company can earn the state tax credits based upon the number of jobs created and retained, the amount of capital investment it makes, and the amount it spends on purchasing equipment, goods and services from Wisconsin-based companies during that period.

The tax credits are performance-based, which means the company must create and retain the jobs, make the capital investment and the supply chain purchases – and provide documentation that it has done so — before it receives any tax credits.