Spooky sweets! Creepy creation lands local baker on Food Network’s ‘Halloween Wars’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A local baker has upped her creep factor. Kimberly Hall of Signature Sweets, known as 'The Cake Lady' will appear as one of six competitors on the Sept 30th airing of Road to Halloween Wars and then Halloween Wars on the Food Network. This is the 8th season of Halloween Wars. The teams of three on the show compete for a chance to win $50,000.

Hall will host a viewing party in Milwaukee at Truth Lounge, 1111 N Old World 3rd St., beginning at 6:00 p.m. The first show airs at 7:00 p.m. Then Halloween Competition at 8:00 p.m.

Here are some spooky cupcakes you can make at home.

You'll need:

Fondant

Rolling pin

Black edible paste

Paint brush

Cupcake liners

Cupcake pan

Fondant Ball Tool

Vanilla Cake Batter (or box cake mix)

Ingredients

2 sticks unsalted butter, at room temperature

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 1/4 cups sugar

4 large eggs, at room temperature

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1 1/4 cups whole milk (or 3/4 cup heavy cream mixed with 1/2 cup water)

Directions