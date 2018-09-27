Spooky sweets! Creepy creation lands local baker on Food Network’s ‘Halloween Wars’

MILWAUKEE -- A local baker has upped her creep factor. Kimberly Hall of Signature Sweets, known as 'The Cake Lady' will appear as one of six competitors on the Sept 30th airing of Road to Halloween Wars and then Halloween Wars on the Food Network. This is the 8th season of Halloween Wars. The teams of three on the show compete for a chance to win $50,000.
Hall will host a viewing party in Milwaukee at Truth Lounge, 1111 N Old World 3rd St., beginning at 6:00 p.m. The first show airs at 7:00 p.m. Then Halloween Competition at 8:00 p.m.
Here are some spooky cupcakes you can make at home.
You'll need:
- Fondant
- Rolling pin
- Black edible paste
- Paint brush
- Cupcake liners
- Cupcake pan
- Fondant Ball Tool
Vanilla Cake Batter (or box cake mix)
Ingredients
- 2 sticks unsalted butter, at room temperature
- 3 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 tablespoon baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 1/4 cups sugar
- 4 large eggs, at room temperature
- 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
- 1 1/4 cups whole milk (or 3/4 cup heavy cream mixed with 1/2 cup water)
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Put cupcake liners in pan.
- Whisk 3 cups flour, the baking powder and salt in a bowl until combined. Beat 2 sticks butter and the sugar in a large bowl with a mixer on medium-high speed until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Reduce the mixer speed to medium; beat in the eggs, one at a time, scraping down the bowl as needed. Beat in the vanilla. (The mixture may look separated at this point.) Beat in the flour mixture in 3 batches, alternating with the milk, beginning and ending with flour, until just smooth.
- Spoon the batter into each cupcake liner. Bake until the cupcakes are lightly golden on top and a toothpick inserted into the middle comes out clean, 30 to 35 minutes. Transfer to racks and let cool 10 minutes, then Frost.