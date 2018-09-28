Enjoy free live entertainment: Celebrate 25 years of Harvest Fair fun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST ALLIS -- A Bounty of Fun for Everyone! Harvest Fair is this weekend -- and it's free to get in! It features fun activities for kids of all ages include pumpkin carving and decorating, tractor maze, scarecrow making, amusement rides and more! Also come hungry and ready to shop! Many of your favorite State Fair vendors are open during Harvest Fair, including The Micro, featuring almost 50 craft beers. The Farmers Market features everything from fall decorations to flowers, food and more! Pick up pumpkins at the Pumpkin Patch, and don't forget your Elegant Farmer pies!

The dates and times for Harvest Fair are:

-Friday, Sept. 28: 5 pm - 11 pm

-Saturday, Sept. 29: 9 am - 11 pm

-Sunday, Sept. 30: 9 am - 5 pm

Maker Faire Milwaukee is also be returning this year. Maker Faires are family-friendly events that welcome makers - tech enthusiasts, inventors, crafters, educators, tinkerers and hobbyists of all ages - to exhibit their work and share their knowledge and skills with other makers and with the community. Maker Faires also showcase the 'maker movement,' a growing global community of do-it-yourselfers that is pushing the boundaries of creativity, product development and manufacturing through technology, innovation and entrepreneurship.