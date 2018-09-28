Extraordinary show of support for Oak Creek Marching Band, Color Guard

OAK CREEK — There was an extraordinary show of support at the Oak Creek High School Marching Band practice on Thursday evening, Sept. 27. This, in the wake of an accident that injured two Oak Creek seniors — one of them is a member of the Color Guard for the Marching Knights.

The students were struck by a vehicle on their way to school — walking near Puetz and Mayhew Drive, just feet from the school. Officials with the Oak Creek-Franklin School District said the striking driver is an Oak Creek High School staff member who remained on scene and called for help.

On Thursday evening, band students from other schools — including Greendale High School, Franklin High School and Wauwatosa East High School — showed up at band practice for Oak Creek to show their support for the school’s marching band and color guard.

The Greendale Marching Band posted a video on its YouTube page on Friday morning, Sept. 28. It shows some of what unfolded Thursday evening — and included the following caption:

“Marching band is about so much more than what happens between the goal lines on Friday nights and weekends. Last evening, our friends in Oak Creek needed our support. Check out this short video to catch a glimpse of what occurred last night.” Greendale Marching Band

Thank you to these thoughtful students who were able to represent the FHS Band and show our support for the Oak Creek Marching Knights tonight 💙 #unitedinharmony pic.twitter.com/ZvRjM3zd0i — Franklin Bands (@franklinbands) September 28, 2018

We ❤️ the Oak Creek Marching Knights. Glad we could come out and support you this evening @OCFSD #bandstrong #bandiesunite pic.twitter.com/PIyhNF2fsg — Tosa East RRB (@TosaEastRRB) September 28, 2018