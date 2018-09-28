Kayden Powell receives junior agent badge almost 5 years after kidnapping

BELOIT — It’s been over four years since Kayden Powell was kidnapped by his aunt in 2014. And on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, FBI Milwaukee shared that Powell’s future is bright!

Powell was only 6 days old when he was taken from his home in the Town of Beloit in the early morning hours of Thursday, Feb. 6, 2014. It wasn’t until the next day, Friday, Feb. 7, that he was found alive in West Branch, Iowa. Police found Powell in a tote bag swaddled in blankets just outside of a gas station.

Now, at the age of 4 years old, FBI Milwaukee shared a picture on Twitter that Powell is nothing but smiles as he received a junior agent badge in the Town of Beloit.

It was 2014 when "Baby Kayden" Powell, less than a week old, was abducted from his home in Beloit by a family member. Eventually rescued outside in sub-zero temps in Iowa. Now 4 1/2 yrs old, beaming as he receives a jr. agent badge from special agent G.B. Jones. #FutureSoBright pic.twitter.com/0Jk63WIq1o — FBI Milwaukee (@FBIMilwaukee) September 28, 2018

Congratulations, Kayden!