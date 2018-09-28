LIVE: Senate Judiciary Committee to vote on the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh
Kayden Powell receives junior agent badge almost 5 years after kidnapping

Posted 11:55 am, September 28, 2018, by

BELOIT — It’s been over four years since Kayden Powell was kidnapped by his aunt in 2014. And on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, FBI Milwaukee shared that Powell’s future is bright!

Powell was only 6 days old when he was taken from his home in the Town of Beloit in the early morning hours of Thursday, Feb. 6, 2014. It wasn’t until the next day, Friday, Feb. 7, that he was found alive in West Branch, Iowa. Police found Powell in a tote bag swaddled in blankets just outside of a gas station.

Kayden Powell after he was found alive in West Branch, IA

Now, at the age of 4 years old, FBI Milwaukee shared a picture on Twitter that Powell is nothing but smiles as he received a junior agent badge in the Town of Beloit.

Congratulations, Kayden!

