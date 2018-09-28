× Milwaukee man charged in fatal stabbing of older brother near 67th and Lincoln

WEST ALLIS — A 33-year-old Milwaukee man has been charged after West Allis police say he stabbed and killed his brother early Monday morning, Sept. 24.

According to police on Friday, Sept. 28, Jonathan Eldridge was riding in the car with his brother when a fight began. He then stabbed his older brother multiple times near Beloit and Lincoln.

The victim, who police have identified as 34-year-old Benjamin Eldridge, exited the vehicle and died as a result of his injuries near 67th and Lincoln.

Prosecutors say Jonathan Eldridge has been charged with 2nd degree Reckless Homicide – Use of a Dangerous Weapon.