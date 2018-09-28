MPD operation nets 20 lbs. of marijuana, 2 guns, $34K in cash, arrest of suspect

MILWAUKEE — Members of the Special Investigations Division and the District Four Anti-Gang Unit executed a search warrant near 25th and Lloyd in Milwaukee on Friday morning, Sept. 28 related to an ongoing drug and illegal firearms investigation.

Officials say they recovered the following at the scene:

20 pounds of medium grade marijuana with an estimated street value of $65,000

Two firearms – a 45 caliber MAC-10 and a 45 caliber Hi-Point pistol

$34,600 in cash

One suspect was arrested for possession of a controlled substance with the Intent to deliver- THC, keeper of a drug house, and two counts of felon in possession of firearm.

Officials say this case will be presented to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office for charges.