Police: 15-year-old boy shows up at hospital with gunshot wound; no one in custody
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating after a 15-year-old boy walked into a local hospital Thursday night, Sept. 27 with a gunshot wound.
According to police, the victim states that he was standing on a residential porch in the area of 18th Street and Glendale Avenue when the occupant of a vehicle fired several gunshots at the house.
The victim realized that he was injured and was taken to a local hospital by friends. The victim is expected to survive.
MPD continues to investigate the shooting and search for a suspect.
43.100681 -87.931814