The Hop, Milwaukee’s streetcar system, promises ‘big announcement’ Friday

MILWAUKEE — The operators of The Hop, Milwaukee’s streetcar system, are ready to make what they call a big announcement on Friday afternoon, Sept. 28.

✨Join us tomorrow at 1pm and be part of our BIG announcement for The Hop🚊! ✨

–

You can come to:

Streetcar Operations and Maintenance Facility (OMF)

450 N. Fifth St.

Milwaukee, WI 53203

–

We will also be doing a Facebook Live for those that can't attend.

–#thehopmke #milwaukee pic.twitter.com/o58ALWyjy2 — The Hop (@thehopmke) September 27, 2018

The announcement is taking place at the Streetcar Operations and Maintenance Facility on N. 5th St. in Milwaukee. FOX6 News plans to stream that announcement on our website, app and on the FOX6 News Milwaukee Facebook page.

The fifth and final streetcar ordered by the City of Milwaukee was delivered on Friday, Sept. 7.

The public is expected to first ride the streetcar in November. Rides will be free for the first year because of Potawatomi Hotel & Casino’s 12-year, $10 million sponsorship deal.

