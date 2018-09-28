Traffic Alert: Overnight full closures that could impact your commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the upcoming closures that could impact your commute.

I-41/894 Project:

Friday, September 28 and Saturday, September 29

Overnight Full Closure I-41/894 South at National Avenue for pavement marking - 10PM - 8AM

Overnight Full Closure I-43/894 West at 76th Street for high friction surface treatment - 10PM - 8AM

Overnight Full Closure I-43 North at Layton Avenue for pavement marking - 10PM - 8AM

Sunday, September 30

Overnight Full Closure I-41/894 South at National Avenue for pavement marking - 10PM - 5AM

Monday, October 1 and Wednesday, October 3

Overnight Full Closure I-43/894 West at 76th Street for pavement marking - 10PM - 5AM

Tuesday, October 2 and Thursday, October 4

Overnight Full Closure I-43/894 West full closure at 76th Street for pavement marking - 10PM - 5AM

Overnight Full Closure I-94 West full closure at WIS 100 for sign structure installation - 11PM - 5AM

*I-41/894 Resurfacing project to open I-41/894 North of the Hale Interchange to 4 lanes by the morning of Friday, October 5

_________

Sunnyslope Road bridge over I-94 E/W has reopened to traffic this week

_________

Green Tree Road Project:

Monday, October 1 and Wednesday, October 3

Overnight Full Closure I-43 North and South from Silver Spring to Good Hope Road for Green Tree Road Bridge girder setting