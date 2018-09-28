‘We broke the mold:’ MSOE hosts largest engineering job fair yet with 280+ opportunities for students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- STEM careers are in high-demand and Milwaukee School of Engineering's students are recognized as some of nation's top talent. On Friday, Sept. 28, students explored career opportunities that will take them to the next level.

Portfolios in hand -- hundreds of MSOE students and alumni are searching for their next job.

"There's nothing better than getting your resume out to the people," said Lucas Hass, MSOE junior.

On Friday, more than 280 employers were recruiting for internships and post-graduation careers.

"We broke the mold," said Mary Spencer, MSOE Director of Career Services. "This is the largest fair that we've ever had."

Some recruiters know full well what it's like to be on the other side of the booth.

"I'm coming back to my home campus to find great engineers," said Jonathan Bonte, Plexus senior digital hardware design engineer.

For Bonte, a summer internship discovered at an MSOE career fair led to a full-time job after he graduated in 2014.

"I love to get back on campus and meet with the students," said Bonte. "I mean really, it's all about great potential, right?"

While some students are transitioning into the professional world -- others are just getting their feet wet.

"There's a lot of companies here that I would have never heard of without this experience," said Tayler Kozelek, MSOE freshman.

Kozelek said she wants to start the process early.

"It's also preparing me for finding a career when I graduate," said Kozelek.

Employers were just as anxious to fill positions with students in engineering, business and nursing.

"They're in high demand because of the skill set they bring to the table," said Spencer.

MSOE students currently have a 95 percent placement rate after graduation.